Muckamore Abbey Inquiry: Daughter 'left haunted' by her experience

By Marc Mallett

The mother of a former patient of Muckamore Abbey Hospital says her daughter Amanda, now aged 34, has been left haunted by her experience there.The woman, named Marie, was giving evidence at the public inquiry into the abuse of vulnerable patients at the Muckamore site.Amanda was admitted to Muckamore in her late teens after a period of self harming.

But she also suffered from regular epileptic seizures.

Her mother described her as a happy child - an outdoors person who was good at sports - but that Muckamore had changed all that.

Amanda, she says, "has nothing good to say" about her time there and has been left “haunted by her experience” there.She claims that Amanda was assaulted sustaining continual injuries including broken teeth and almost weekly black eyes.

One of those black eyes was so severe that she wasn’t able to open her eye.

When asked how Amanda sustained the injury, she was told that she had fallen against a wall with a nurse adding “don't you (Amanda) be pulling on their heartstrings”.Marie told the inquiry that she never quite knew what state Amanda would be in when she visited, not just physically - but also basics like where she would be.She said on one occasion, Amanda had been moved from a modern ward, where she had a single room with a TV, to a dormitory-style ward - again no prior consultation.

Marie said she had found Amanda crying in a bare room, with her clothes dumped on the ground.Marie described Muckamore Abbey Hospital a "horrible place". She said the nurses were all very cold and that she had no positive rapport with any member of staff apart from a receptionist.Another witness told the inquiry how his brother-in-law (P12) was admitted to Muckamore on two separate occasions.

He described conditions there as the “medical tail, wagging the social care dog” and said the “smell of professional arrogance” was astounding.Patient P12 died in 2011 - one month before his 60th birthday.The Department of Health has already apologised for the "appalling behaviours" identified at Muckamore.

The Belfast Trust has also issued an unreserved and unequivocal apology to all those patients who suffered abuse and their families.So far 34 people have been arrested and 4 other people interviewed voluntarily under caution making this the largest criminal safeguarding investigation of its kind in the UK.