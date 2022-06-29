NI Health Minister Robin Swann named politician of the year

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has been voted joint politician of the year at an awards ceremony in London.

Mr Swann was awarded the accolade alongside Chris Bryant MP at the Civility in Politics Awards.

Beating over 200 nominees and voted for by the public, Mr Swann said he was 'delighted and deeply humbled,' to receive the award.

The UUP politician said: "I accept this award on behalf of all the health and social care workers in Northern Ireland. It is they who carry the heavy load every day; it is they who are the real winners of this award.

“It is my pleasure to serve them.”

The winner of Politician of the Year can nominate charities in their constituency to receive a £3,000 prize.

The charities chosen by the Minister to receive his portion of the prize money are Good Morning Ballymena, Good Morning Ballycastle and Compass Advocacy Network, Ballymoney.

The Minister concluded: “I have chosen these charities in recognition of the essential services they provide to the local communities. Good Morning Ballymena and Good Morning Ballycastle seek to tackle isolation and loneliness in older people. CAN Ballymoney enables those with learning disabilities, Autism and mental health issues to realise their potential in work and socially.

“I have seen at first hand the positive impact each of these organisations has on the people they serve and I wish them well going forward."