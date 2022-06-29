Two police hurt after officer ‘unintentionally’ fires gun

Two officers have been injured after a gun was unintentionally fired in a public place, it is understood.

It happened at Townsend Street in west Belfast shortly before 10am on Wednesday.

UTV contacted the PSNI for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

The Belfast Telegraph has reported, however, that a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the incident took place.

According to the newspaper, a statement from the organisation read: “Police are investigating an incident where an officer unintentionally discharged their firearm."

It continued: "Two officers sustained minor injuries to their lower legs.

"As is normal procedure, the office of the Police Ombudsman have been informed.” It is understood that the Police Ombudsman is now investigating the incident.

