The Irish FA has denied claims that players who were not selected to represent Northern Ireland at the Euros were not told by management.

It comes after claims from Northern Ireland midfielder Ciara Watling that she discovered her squad omission via social media.

But the Irish FA has refuted those claims saying that a meeting was held to inform the players that they had not been picked.

A statement on its website read: "Northern Ireland senior women's team manager Kenny Shiels had a meeting with Ciara Watling and a number of other players before last week's friendly against Belgium to inform her, and them, they would not feature in that game or the UEFA Women's Euro tournament in England.

"Kenny and his staff thank Ciara and all those players who didn’t make the final selection for their considerable contribution to the squad’s tournament preparations."

It continued: "They all have bright futures as part of the Northern Ireland senior women’s team’s continuing journey."