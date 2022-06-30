A young boy is set to walk 100 miles over the summer holidays in a bid to raise funds for cancer charities in memory of his brother.

Six-year-old Lewis Rennie's brother Callum died in May aged three, after he was diagnosed with cancer at four weeks old.

Lewis, from Larne, was there throughout his brother's cancer journey and now wants to keep his memory alive by walking and raising funds.

Lewis said of his late brother: "He did love me a lot, he was always crying when I was at school because he wanted to play with me, he wanted to hang out with me, he loved me as much as no one else."

The Corran Integrated Primary School pupil has already completed almost a fifth of his target, walking over 19 miles by Thursday.

He has also smashed his fundraising aims with over £3,600 donated so far.

Lewis' father Graham Rennie told UTV he has been 'an inspiration.'

Graham said: "He's making us very proud and he's inspiring the whole town, the whole community too, everybody's getting behind him and giving him lots of support, beeping the horn in the morning walking to school."

His mother Andrene also paid tribute to his fundraising efforts saying it was 'all Lewis' idea.'

Andrene said: "Lewis said for his birthday he wanted to raise money for charity so we thought we would give him a little challenge to do to keep him focused over the summer and the reception that it's got has been unbelievable."

Callum received a cancer diagnosis when he was just a month old and underwent treatment at the Royal Hospital for sick children.

He fought the cancer and got the all clear from doctors when he was six months old but sadly his cancer returned in June 2021.

He went through another round of chemotherapy but relapsed for a second time in March.

Speaking about his disease, Andrene said the diagnoses were heartbreaking:

"We were out of options so we just made the most of the time that we had together.

She added: "This is a focus and a challenge for Lewis and Lewis is at the centre of this and has been the driving force behind it but it's also something for us all to do.

"We've got the calendar booked up, we've got dates here, there and everywhere."

To mark Lewis 100th mile, the six-year-old plans to climb Slieve Donard with his dad.

Graham told us the family wanted to help charities which had helped them throughout Callum's cancer journey.

He said: "We've received so much support from countless charities from day one whenever Callum was first diagnosed so it's very important for us to give back and...support them to support other people."

You can follow Lewis' journey by visiting his Facebook page and you can donate here.