WATCH: Paul Reilly has your Thursday morning headlines:

Legacy

MPs have voted to retain the offer of immunity within the Government's controversial legacy bill - for those who co-operate with a new information recovery body.

It follows a day of debate in the House of Commons over the proposals which will continue on Monday.

Meanwhile the Government has agreed to amend the legislation to prevent immunity being granted to perpetrators of serious sexual offences.

European Commission Vice-President comments

The European Commission vice-president has urged the UK to 'get Brexit done'.

Maros Sefcovic delivered a speech in London last night. He warned that Government plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol would prove unworkable.

PSNI apology

Police have apologised for what they say was an avoidable delay in their reponse to a hate crime in east Belfast last week.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton says lessons will be learnt over the incident in London Street on Friday.

A 16 year old boy has been arrested.

Health Minister wins award Health Minister Robin Swann has won Politician of the Year at the Civility in Politics awards in London.

Mr Swann said he was delighted to be recognised jointly alongside Labour MP Chris Bryant.

The awards celebrate positive politics and encourage thoughtful and reflective public debate.

Mr Swann said he was 'delighted and deeply humbled' to accept the award on behalf of all health workers in Northern Ireland.

Football

Sport next and in football, Sion Swifts have beaten Cliftonville Ladies to win the League Cup.

Last night's game finished 2-nil after extra time. Cora Chambers scored twice to win the final for Sion.

Weather

With a Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain is in place across parts of Northern Ireland, Louise has your forecast:

