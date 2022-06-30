A comedian originally from Northern Ireland who paid to watch children being sexually abused online has been jailed for almost five years.

Eamon Goodfellow was convicted of directing the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines and Romania.

Originally from Lurgan in Co Armagh but now with an address in St Albans in Hertfordshire, the 50-year-old was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency in June 2018.

After seizing all of his electronic devices for analysis, a number of chat logs were recovered.

The NCA said Goodfellow had actively directed facilitators to perform certain sexual acts on underage children during an online live-stream.

The National Crime Agency's operations manager Martin Ludlow said the 50-year-old "made it very clear that he has sexual interest in young children in these chat logs".

He continued: “[Goodfellow] attempted to arrange for the most horrific abuse of vulnerable children thousands of miles away from him for his own gratification."

Having been found guilty of two counts of attempting to cause the sexual exploitation of a child under 13 in April, Goodfellow was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison on Thursday.

He is also subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.