The PSNI has apologised to a Catholic couple who were forced to flee their home in east Belfast last week after a sectarian attack.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, Head of Local Policing said after review of the incident, police have concluded there was "an avoidable delay in our response to this hate crime."

"We will ensure that lessons are quickly learnt and applied to prevent any future recurrence," he added.

The PSNI have also arrested a 16 year man in connection with incident.

The incident was first reported in the Irish News with the couple having branded the PSNI as a 'disgrace' after officers took over an hour to respond to their calls for help.

The Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has also criticised the police response to the incident.

"This incident which has left a young couple homeless could have resulted in very serious injury or even death," the party's Policing & Justice spokesperson said:

"It is unacceptable that after being subjected to a sectarian hate crime that this distressed couple were left to wait for almost an hour for the police to arrive.

"Given the seriousness of the incident, the police should have attended the scene immediately.

"I have been in touch with PSNI to register my concern with their response and I intend to raise the matter at the Policing Board.

“There is no place in society for this type of activity and anyone with information on this attack should immediately report it to the PSNI," he said.

