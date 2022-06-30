A man has been arrested after a police officer was assaulted in the Clogher area, leaving them with facial injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, and grievous bodily harm in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sergeant Gracey said: “Shortly before 12.55am today, Thursday 30 June, officers received and responded to a report of an assault at premises at Corick Road, Clogher.“It was reported that a male punched another male, who sustained injuries to his face, including a suspected fractured jaw.

“During the course of the arrest of the suspect, one police officer was assaulted, sustaining facial injuries.“Both the male and the police officer were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.“The arrested male remains in police custody at this time.”Sergeant Gracey continued: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 52 of 30/06/22.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.