A 27-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act by police investigating the republican paramilitary group the INLA.

The man was arrested in the Dungiven area on Thursday morning, and police have conducted a search in the town.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

