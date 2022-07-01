Armagh's Tiernan Kelly has been handed a 24-week suspension by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee for his role in the brawl between Armagh and Galway in their All-Ireland quarter-final last weekend at Croke Park. Kelly did not play in the game which saw Armagh defeated, however, he appeared to put his hand on the face of Galway's Damien Comer. Both counties have been hit with 10,000 euro fines for the brawl which marred what was a thrilling game which saw Galway progress to face Derry after winning on penalties. Armagh's Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes have also been banned for one game along with Galway's Cathal Sweeney.

Aidan Nugent is also expected to receive one-match suspension while Greg McCabe, who was sent off for a high shoulder 10 minutes before the brawl, is set to have his one-game ban doubled as he was dismissed for a similar offence in a league encounter in in February.

Galway's Sean Kelly also received a one-game sanction but his county are likely to appeal as it appeared he tried to stop others from getting involved. Armagh has said it will not contest the punishments for their players. Earlier this week Tiernan Kelly's club Clann Eireann in Lurgan condemned the "unjust and unfair social media vilification" directed at their player following his involvement in the brawl.