Féile an Phobail, hailed as the biggest community arts festival on the island of Ireland, returns for its 34th year.

The festival runs from August 4 to August 14 and includes over 300 events.

The official launch of this year’s programme took place on Friday in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road, Belfast.

Northern Ireland First Minister in waiting, Michelle O’Neill MLA said 11 "great days were guaranteed".

She said: “The present realities of the rising cost of living is bearing down on families and households in a heavy way, which of course is not helped by the fact there is no Assembly or Executive to help those who are struggling and need financial support, which I want to provide with urgency and without delay.

“Féile provides an outlet for everyone, but by remaining true to its core aims it is providing a safe, accessible and affordable programme which allows families, friends and neighbours to come together and entertain, to be entertained and for 11 days of the year allow some let up.

“Over 90% of Féile events are free, and we should not underestimate the importance of this to the well-being of the community."

She continued: "Our young people continue to be a core part of the whole Féile production which is great, and local talent continues to be given a platform and is promoted and championed which opens new doors to opportunity and success.

“The wider contribution of Féile to the cultural fabric of Belfast, the arts and tourism sectors and to the local economy is also quite significant. “While Féile clearly caters for the local community audience, it also attracts significant numbers of visitors from across Ireland, Britain, Europe and America every year who stay in the city and who spend locally, bringing economic benefit to Belfast, and it is important that this fact is rightly acknowledged also.”

Imelda May

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble gave a rundown of the highlights of this year's Féile.

“In the city of Belfast, the month of August means its Féile time!," he said.

“Over the years, Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 300 events taking place this August.

“We have concerts, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, sport, and visual arts."

“This August, our debates and discussions programme will return to its long-standing home at St Mary’s University College, and we have a whole host of prominent speakers and panellists confirmed to take part.

“We will be holding four open-air concerts at our Falls Park event space.

"We will also be having our biggest ever Carnival Parade and Party in the Park.

“On Monday 8 August we have a massive Féile Dance Night taking place, headlined by world renowned DJ Timmy Trumpet.

“On Friday 12 August Imelda May will be live in concert at the Falls Park, supported by Damien Dempsey, and the phenomenon that is Irish language Hip-Hop band Kneecap.

“On Saturday 13 August we have the return of our Back to The 80s concert with major acts appearing live.

"This was an incredible night last year and tickets are selling really well for this concert.

“Famous singer and songwriter Paul Brady will be appearing live at The Devenish on Sunday 7 August."

Mr Gamble said thet from the festivals beginning in 1988 it "has sought to display and showcase the positives of west Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.

"We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.

“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic community that we have.

For a full events programme go to www.feilebelfast.com.