By Eden Wilson

An 11-year-old boy from Larne has had his charitable efforts recognised with a Diana Award, after raising enough money to provide 115,000 free meals for those living in poverty.

Ben Dickinson walked 64 miles from his home football team grounds to Old Trafford, raising £28,000 for the charity, FareShare.

"I never could have imagined it. Our target was 50,000 and I thought that was a very ambitious target but to over double that is almost insane," said Ben.

Ben was inspired by his footballing idol, Marcus Rashford, whose campaign work helped provide free school meals for children during school holidays.

"Marcus, of course, during lockdown, helped out a lot of people with school meals and that and in my bedroom, it was a quick thought, thinking if Marcus can do this I'm going to need to get fit for coming back to football, so I thought why not," said Ben.

"He's got a big heart, which shines through in a lot of what he does and he's an incredibly driven child. If he puts his mind to something, he's very determined to give his best to it and both those attributes have married well together to bring his campaigns to life," said Ben's dad, Andrew.

Ben told UTV he didn't set out to win trophies but that he is incredibly proud of receiving the Diana Award.

"I feel brilliant. Whenever I set out fundraising I never thought I would get an award for it. It's something I enjoy, helping people and to get an award for it is fantastic."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.