Louise Small: A dull and damp start to the summer...

By Louise Small

June is usually a busy month for many of us, as we make last minute preparations for end of the school term and gather the final bits and pieces for the summer holidays, but it’s hard to feel upbeat about the summer when it’s pouring with rain.

Last month’s dismal weather made it feel more like autumn and a lot less like the start of the summer season.

Despite the forecast remaining more or less the same for the past couple of weeks, Northern Ireland fell down in the sunshine stakes with just 108.1 hours of sunshine – which was 28% less than the long-term average.

We certainly didn’t get the warm weather many of us were hoping for as temperatures remained around average, peaking at 18°C according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

However, Northern Ireland did beat it’s long term average rainfall figure with 84.7mm recorded in June, 4% higher than average, this is mainly due to the late heavy showers we had towards the end of the month.

Dr Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre said: “Looking at the weather and climate figures for June 2022, it has been a fairly unremarkable month, albeit with a particularly warm spell in the middle of the month and a fairly dry and sunny month for most.

“With the warmest, driest and sunniest weather to be found in the east (of the UK), Northern Ireland was the outlier for a few of the statistics, with a few interludes of cloud and rain meaning there has been a relatively dull month, with sunshine in short supply in the west of Northern Ireland."

We start July with a few scattered showers, however the low pressure that has been keeping our weather fairly unsettled should move off towards the start of next week with high pressure slowly building in. We will still hold on to a few light showers but it is an improving picture.