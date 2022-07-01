A van has collided with a traffic island in north Belfast, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was "extremely fortunate to avoid serious injury - or worse".

The collision happened at around 1.30am on Friday morning on the Antrim Road, causing thousand of pounds worth of damage.

The driver of the van made off from the scene. Police said an arrest has been made.

"We have viewed CCTV of the incident which shows the van out of control and narrowly missing a pedestrian who was walking along the road," police said in a Facebook post.

"It is our opinion that this pedestrian was extremely fortunate to avoid serious injury - or worse."

