Police are investigating after racist graffiti was daubed on a property in the Graymount Parade area of north Belfast overnight. The incident, which is being treated as a hate crime by police, happened sometime between 9pm on Thursday 30th June and 2am today, Friday 1st July.

"There is no place for hate in our communities and police are appealing anyone with information, or those who may who knows the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators, to come forward and speak with us," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.