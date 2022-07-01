Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Emma Patterson has your Friday morning headlines in Northern Ireland:

Somme Commemoration

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill is to lay a wreath at Belfast City Hall at an event commemorating the Battle of the Somme.

She will be the first member of the party's leadership to do so.

The event marks the one hundred and sixth anniversary of the First World War battle in which many men from the thirty sixth Ulster Division and the sixteenth Irish Division died.

Energy price hikes

Energy price hikes for Firmus, Power NI and SSE Airtricity customers will come into effect from today, in yet another increase to already soaring energy costs.

With the cost of living crisis hitting homes right across the province, the price hikes are being put down to the sustained price of wholesale energy.

Diana Award

A Larne boy who walked from his hometown to the home of Manchester United has received the prestigious Diana award.

Ben Dickinson embarked on the ten-day trek raised more than twenty eight thousand pounds for a food bank charity.

The award is given out each year to young people who selflessly create change in their communities.

Lisa McGee

She is probably one of Derry's most famous girls and her achivements have now be honoured.

Lisa McGee, writer of the hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls, has been awarded Freedom of the City.

She is the first woman to receive the title.

Rugby

In sport Ireland are gearing up for their first test against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Andy Farrell's men face the hosts in Auckland, and they'll be hoping to bounce back from Wednesday's defeat to the Maori All Blacks. Peter O'Mahony will start on the flank while Cian Healy has recovered from injury to take a place on the bench.

Keith Earls is the only player to retain his place from the defeat to the Maori All Blacks.

