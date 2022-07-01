Parades are taking place across Northern Ireland on Friday evening as part of the Battle of the Somme commemorations.

One of the main parades is expected in Belfast with traffic disruption expected.

In particular, delays are expected in the east of the city on the following roads: Templemore Avenue, Albertbridge Road, Ravenhill Road, My Lady’s Road, Woodstock Road, Willowfield Street, Castlereagh Road, Clara Street, Beersbridge Road, Bloomfield Road, North Road, Kirkliston Park, Holland Drive, Upper Newtownards Road, North Road, Dundela Avenue, Belmont Road.In the north and west of the city, delays are expected from 6:30pm at Lawnbrook Avenue, Shankill Road, Peters Hill, North Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North, Belfast City Hall.Delays are also expected in the north and west from 7pm at Clifton Street, Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North, Belfast City Hall.

