Arrest after two men stabbed in Belfast city centre

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two stabbing incidents in Belfast city centre.

Police were called to reports of a fight in the Bedford Street area at around 1.15am on Saturday.

They found a man with several stab wounds to the head and chest. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It was then reported the man with the knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street where he stabbed a second man.

Ambulance crews treated this man for a stab wound to his upper chest.

"The injuries of both men are not considered to be life threatening at this stage," a police spokesperson said.

"We have made an arrest in connection with this and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact police on 101."