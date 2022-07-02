Play Brightcove video

'Flight disruption'

Thousands of holiday makers from Northern Ireland are facing a summer of flight delays and cancellations as travel chaos hits airlines and airports across Europe.

The warning comes as Aer Lingus was forced to cancel additional flights from Dublin Airport over the weekend.

'Stabbing arrest'

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two stabbing incidents in Belfast city centre.

Police were called to reports of a fight in the Bedford Street area at around 1.15am.

They found a man with several stab wounds to the head and chest. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It was then reported the man with the knife had stabbed a second man at Amelia Street.

Ambulance crews treated this man for a stab wound to his upper chest. Neither of the injured men are in a life threatening condition. Police say investigations are ongoing.

'Assault charges'

Two men have been charged following a report of an assault on a man in east Belfast. It happened in the Lord Street area on Friday.

The men aged 26 and 29 have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They're due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

'New Zealand beat Ireland'

It was a rough start for Ireland as they fell to a 42-19 defeat against New Zealand in the first Test in Auckland.

Keith Earls opened the scoring with his 35th international try.

But things swiftly unraveled for Andry Farrell's side as the hosts responded by racking up four tries in 17 minutes of the first half.

Ireland also lost captain Johnny Sexton to an injury.

Both sides scored a further two tries in the second half - but the result was in no doubt by then, as the All-Blacks continued their 28-year unbeaten run at at Eden Park.

Ireland now face an uphill task to salvage the series.