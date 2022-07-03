Man aged in 60s hit with hammer during aggravated burglary

A man aged in his 60s has been struck a number of times with a hammer during an aggravated burglary in Cullybackey, Co Antrim.

He suffered injuries to his head and legs after being attacked at a house in the Kilmakevit Crescent area on Saturday.

Police say his injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for the PSNI added: "It was reported just before 7.25pm that the occupant of a house in the Kilmakevit Crescent area noticed a man outside the property.

"The man gained entry to the house and struck the victim, aged in his 60s, a number of times with a hammer before making off on foot empty-handed.

"The injured party sustained injuries to his head and legs which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The suspect is described as being around 5' 10" in height and of medium build, with fair hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured hat and a blue facemask.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101."