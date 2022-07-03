Play Brightcove video

'Covid-19 warning'

Covid-19 infections are back "with a vengeance" and the reduced self-isolation period from 10 to five days should be used with caution, according to a leading GP.

Dr Frances O'Hagan also warned that the current spike in coronavirus cases is placing renewed pressure on GP services.

'Aggravated burglary'

A man in his 60s was struck a number of times with a hammer during an aggravated burglary at a house in Cullybackey, Co Antrim on Saturday.

He suffered injuries to his head and legs which aren't believed to be life threatening.

'Belfast stabbing'

A man's due in court on Monday, after two men were stabbed in Belfast on Saturday.

The incidents happened in Bedford Street and Amelia Street.

The 27-year-old is charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

'Irish Open'

Golf's Irish Open came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday afternoon, with Adrian Meronk clinching the title and becoming the first Polish player to win on the DP World Tour.

Shane Lowry shot 67 to finish as the leading Irish player.