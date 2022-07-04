A 10-year-old boy from Belfast had his first celebrity spotting when he bumped into Ant and Dec at Belfast City Airport.

Joshua Fenton was in the airport shop buying some sweets when he saw the TV duo getting ready to board their flight.

"He threw down his sweets and ran over to them," his mum Jordan told UTV.

"They were just chatting away and gave him a few hugs, took some photos. He's a bit overwhelmed, it was his first celebrity spotting.

"He hasn't stopped talking about it since!"

Ant and Dec were in Belfast on Monday to launch their Making it in Media programme with The Prince’s Trust in Northern Ireland.

Ant and Dec pictured with Making it in Media participants. Credit: The Prince's Trust.

It aims to identify, inspire and nurture the next generation of young talent from the region to start their careers in the media and entertainment industry.

They met with local 16 to 25-year-olds who are participating in the programme.

The course is for talented and creative young people who are struggling to find work and will provide participants with expert training on topics such as editing, camera work, script writing and digital skills.

They will also gain experience of putting on their own TV production, receive advice from industry experts and build their confidence and general skills for work.

Nathan McAuley from The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland said: “It was great to welcome Ant and Dec to our Belfast centre today to launch our first Making it in the Media programme in Northern Ireland.

"This is the start of a great partnership, and Ant and Dec’s commitment to supporting young people into work was clear to see throughout the sessions today.

"I can’t wait to see what this ambitious group of young people will create over the next two weeks, as they seek to find their own path into the media industry."