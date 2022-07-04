A strike at manufacturing firm Caterpillar has come to an end, it has been confirmed.

Members of the Unite union employed by the company at its Belfast and Larne sites had been striking since April.

Caterpillar made direct offers to the workforce after saying negotiations with Unite had been exhausted.

The company said it was offering a 9% base salary increase effective from 1 April. It has also offered a lump sum payment equal to 2.6% of wages earned from April 1, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

A spokesperson for Caterpillar said: "We are pleased to offer these new terms and conditions (including significantly increased pay rates) to our employees and look forward to welcoming everyone back to work.

"We know this has been a difficult time for our employees, their families and the local communities.

"Our intention is to finalise an agreement which will benefit our employees, our customers and our business.

"Our final offer is a genuine attempt to do so and this is our main priority. We will continue to deal with the Union on future matters."

The development comes as Unite workers at Co Armagh flooring manufacturer Interface Europe also ended strike action on Monday.

Staff accepted what has been described as an "inflation-busting" 15% pay increase offer.

Unite welcomed the agreement as "a big win".

Eline Oudenbroek, vice president supply chain for Interface, said: "We are pleased to have reached a satisfactory outcome with our team.”