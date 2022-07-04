A defibrillator has been stolen from a hospital in north Belfast.

It is understood to have been taken from the Mater Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police have released a number of details about a suspect who is understood to have committed the theft.

They have described the man as being "around 6’ tall and of stocky build, with dark hair and a full beard."

PSNI Sergeant Andrew Matson said: "He was reported to be wearing a dark grey jumper with white writing and blue jeans.

“This defibrillator is a vital, life-saving piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life or death for someone."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

