By Eden Wilson

Residents living in the Holyland area of Belfast say their home has been turned into a "slum zone" after mountains of rubbish were dumped over the weekend.

Catriona Hammergold, who acts as a spokesperson for the residents, said the alleyways are not only disgusting but depressing.

"We have open bins so the rubbish blows up and down, the seagulls get it, the rats get it," she told UTV.

"At this time of year, we've got the additional house clearances that are going on, so we've got fridges, we've got freezers, tables, showers ... and it's just dumped."

Catriona said students aren't only to blame, and that landlords in the area should take responsibility.

Landlord Declan Boyle, who owns several student homes in the area said the wider issue lies with Belfast City Council, who he says should provide more euro bins at this time of year.

"There needs to be more facilities for that specific period of time, not necessarily for the whole year round, but there needs to be an increase throughout the year," said Declan.

"If there's not a bin to put your rubbish in, what do you do with it? There must be a waste reciprocal to take the rubbish week in, week out."

Alliance councillor Micky Murray, who has helped students with their housing issues, said it's on everyone to ensure waste is appropriately managed.

"It's the council's responsibility to clear rubbish and to pick up the bins but we all have our own responsibility when it comes to waste management and removing the waste that we use on a daily basis, so everyone that uses this area has some sort of responsibility," said Micky.

UTV has asked Belfast City Council for their response but no one was available for comment.