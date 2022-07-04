Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Nathan Hanna has your Monday morning headlines in Northern Ireland.

Police attacked with petrol bombs after hoax security alert

No injuries were sustained but damage was caused to a number of police vehicles. Credit: Aodhán Roberts

Police have been attacked with petrol bombs while attending a security alert in Londonderry. Masonry and paint bombs were also thrown at officers in the Lecky Flyover area of the city.

The alert has since been declared a hoax and residents who had been evacuated from their homes and been allowed to return.

Troubles legacy bill to be debated at Westminster

The DUP plans to bring forward a number of further amendments to the bill. Credit: PA Images

The debate over the Government's Troubles legacy bill is set to resume at Westminster for a second day.

Last week, MPs voted to retain the offer of immunity - within the controversial bill - for those who co-operate with a new information recovery body.

The DUP MP Gavin Robinson says his party plans to bring forward a number of further amendments to the bill.

Leading GP warns Covid-19 infections 'here with a vengeance'

Covid-19 infections are back 'with a vengeance' and the reduced self-isolation period from 10 to five days should be used with caution.

That is according to leading GP Dr Frances O'Hagan, who also warned that the current spike in Coronavirus cases is placing renewed pressure on GP services.

Man, 27, charged over double stabbing in Belfast city centre

Two men were stabbed in Belfast city centre. Credit: UTV

A 27-year-old man is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court charged in connection with a double stabbing in the city centre over the weekend.

Two men were stabbed in the Bedford Street and Amelia Street areas. The man's charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

50 post officers attacked by dogs in Belfast

50 postal workers in Belfast suffered dog attacks between January and March. Credit: Adam Gasson/PA Images

Belfast has recorded the second-highest number of dog attacks on post officers in the UK.

50 posties suffered dog attacks in the city in the first three months of this year - only Sheffield had more with 51.

Royal Mail says 32 post officers are attacked by dogs every week across the UK, and some are left with permanent and debilitating injuries as a result.

Meronk becomes first Polish winner of Irish Open

The 29-year-old carded a closing 66 to finish 20 under par at Mount Juliet. Credit: INPHO/Ben Brady

The Irish Open came to a thrilling conclusion, with Adrian Meronk clinching the title and becoming the first Polish player to win on the DP World Tour.

Shane Lowry shot 67 to finish as the leading Irish player.