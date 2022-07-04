Hollywood stars Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan were among the famous faces attending the JP McManus Pro-Am in Co Limerick.

The event has attracted some of the biggest names in golf alongside a host of celebrities.

Jamie Dornan and Bill Murray. Credit: INPHO

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are some of the stars who are in action at Adare Manor.

Tiger Woods. Credit: INPHO

Meanwhile the amateur field includes the likes of Niall Horan, AP McCoy and John Terry.

Billy Murray and Niall Horan. Credit: INPHO

The event is being held ahead of the Open Championship which takes place at St Andrews later this month.

JP McManus with Jordan Speith. Credit: INPHO

Jamie Dornan. Credit: INPHO

Bill Murray. Credit: INPHO

AP McCoy. Credit: INPHO

Graeme McDowell. Credit: INPHO

John Terry. Credit: INPHO