Skip to content

Niall Horan, Bill Murray, Jamie Dornan and Tiger Woods pictured at JP McManus Pro-Am

Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan.
Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan. Credit: INPHO

Hollywood stars Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan were among the famous faces attending the JP McManus Pro-Am in Co Limerick.

The event has attracted some of the biggest names in golf alongside a host of celebrities.

Jamie Dornan and Bill Murray. Credit: INPHO

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are some of the stars who are in action at Adare Manor.

Tiger Woods. Credit: INPHO

Meanwhile the amateur field includes the likes of Niall Horan, AP McCoy and John Terry.

Billy Murray and Niall Horan. Credit: INPHO

The event is being held ahead of the Open Championship which takes place at St Andrews later this month.

Caterpillar's 'significantly increased pay rates' offer ends strike

JP McManus with Jordan Speith. Credit: INPHO
Jamie Dornan. Credit: INPHO
Bill Murray. Credit: INPHO
AP McCoy. Credit: INPHO
Graeme McDowell. Credit: INPHO
John Terry. Credit: INPHO
Kenny Dalglish. Credit: INPHO