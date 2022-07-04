Niall Horan, Bill Murray, Jamie Dornan and Tiger Woods pictured at JP McManus Pro-Am
Hollywood stars Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan were among the famous faces attending the JP McManus Pro-Am in Co Limerick.
The event has attracted some of the biggest names in golf alongside a host of celebrities.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are some of the stars who are in action at Adare Manor.
Meanwhile the amateur field includes the likes of Niall Horan, AP McCoy and John Terry.
The event is being held ahead of the Open Championship which takes place at St Andrews later this month.