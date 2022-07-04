Police have been attacked with petrol bombs during a security alert in Londonderry.

It was reported that a suspicious object was found in the Lecky Flyover area of the city shortly after 6.40pm on Sunday evening.

Residents had to be evacuated from their home as PSNI and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene.

While in attendance, police came under what the District Commander described as a "sustained and senseless attack" from people armed with "petrol bombs and paint bombs".

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "These, along with masonry, bottles and other items were thrown at officers while they worked to keep people safe and make the area safe.

"A significant number of vital police resources were required to maintain cordons to ensure public safety, which detracted police from delivering key services to other victims and vulnerable people across the District."

The security alert has since come to an end after the object was examined and declared as a hoax. Residents who were evacuated have also returned home.

Superintendent Beatty thanked the local community for their "patience and understanding".

He added: "This shameful act of placing hoax devices brings nothing to the community other than disruption and frustration and needs to stop.

"Thankfully, no injuries were sustained but damage was caused to a number of police vehicles.

The District Commander has appealed to any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch as police attempt to establish the circumstances surrounding the alert and subsequent attack.

