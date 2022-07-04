Belfast recorded the third-highest number of dog attacks on postal workers in the UK.

There were 49 dog attacks in the city during the year to March 31 2022, according to new statistics from Royal Mail. That was down from the 75 in the previous year.

It was behind Sheffield, where 51 incidents were reported and Brighton were 58 were reported.

There were over 1,600 attacks reported in the past year, a drop of a third on the previous year.

The national postal and courier service says some postal workers have been left with permanent and disabling injuries from such attacks.

They have called on dog owners to take proper measures to ensure their pets pose no threat to postal workers.

As in previous years, the majority of dog attacks, 654 (39%), took place at the front door.

A further 498 (30%) dog attacks took place in the garden, driveway or yard, while 134 (8%) took place in the street or road.

There were also 387 injuries suffered through letterboxes – accounting for 23% of attacks on postal workers.

Some attacks can have a devastating impact.

The figures are published as Royal Mail launches Dog Awareness week, to help promote dog safety.

A special Dog Awareness Week postmark will be applied to all stamped items from Monday July 4 to Friday July 8 2021.

Royal Mail's Top Tips for Dog Owners

Ensure your dog is out of the way before the postman or postwoman arrives. Place your pet in the back garden or a faraway room.

Never open the door when your dog is behind you.

If you have a back garden, please close off the access, in case your dog could get around to the front when the postman or postwoman calls.

Dog attacks can happen when you’ve opened the door to sign for an item. Please keep your dog in another room before answering the door and make sure children don’t open the door, as dogs can push by them and attack.

Give your dog some food or a toy to occupy them while your mail is being delivered.

Wait 10 minutes after your mail has arrived to let your pet back into your hallway. Keep everything as calm and low-key as possible.

If your dog likes to attack your mail, consider installing a wire letter receptacle. It will protect your post, and your postman’s or postwoman’s fingers.

If it’s not practical for you to keep your dog away from a postman or postwoman delivering your mail, please consider fitting a secure mailbox on the edge of your property.

Please ensure your dog is microchipped, wearing a collar and tag, and that your contact details on the tag and microchip are up to date.

