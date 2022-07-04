Play Brightcove video

Words by Claire Njanina

While the end of term for most schoolchildren is one to celebrate, for one P2 group there was an extra special reason to break out into song.

The end of term marked the culmination of a special project for Omagh Integrated Primary School's Year 2 class.

Primary School teacher Natasha Eccles was inspired to teach the kids sign language, which she learned when she was younger, after her pupils showed a keen interest.

They noticed classmate Callum, whose hearing is partially impaired, use his skills and wanted to support him.

Ms Eccles said: “They just saw Callum doing it and they wanted to do it too.“

The proud teacher said that she approached her teaching just like she did any other subject.

“I think as teachers, scores and data and tests are important and have their place in education, but I think we have a role as an educator to tap into our children’s interests and whatever motivates our children, I think is the best way of driving their learning forward.”

She continued: “Sometimes we get an opportunity like this to teach something like sign language and I seized on the children’s interests and we took it forward from there and it was a very worthwhile project to be involved in.”

The budding class also inspired the area’s emergency services and the British Deaf Association to join their awareness project.

Johnny Magill, neighbourhood Sergeant and police link for deaf people said: “We are always looking for ways to engage with the community.”

He continued: “Whenever I heard that they were going to be singing and signing a number of songs, at their end of year assembly, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to come down and help out with that.

"So I contacted the British Deaf Association and they came down and taught the children a number of signs that related to emergency services.”

Apart from learning more signs, the children, the PSNI and Fire and Rescue Service were challenged to also consider the issues that members of the deaf community face, particularly in their dealings with emergency situations and how they can be better supported.

Sergeant Magill believes that more could be done for members of the deaf community, and he is keen to engage in more deaf awareness projects in an attempt to raise awareness and promote inclusivity.

He said: “We have people in the community who have quite complex communication needs. It is about being able to recognise that and where to turn to for help.

"We are looking at rolling out what we did at Omagh Integrated primary school to other schools, and we are hoping to visit other schools along with the British Deaf Association so we can get them to teach a little bit more about deaf awareness and understanding.”

For Ms Eccles, she hopes that sign language will be taught on the curriculum across schools in Northern Ireland. She is passionate to see the children be encouraged to learn it and normalise it just like French, Spanish or any other language that’s usually taught.