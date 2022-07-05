Play Brightcove video

by Marc Mallett

The brother of a former patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has told the inquiry that he believes a lack of care at the facility led to his brother having to have his arm amputated.

Ian was one of a number of witnesses giving evidence today. His brother Stephen, who has Down’sSyndrome and other needs meaning he requires 24hr care, lived at Muckamore on and off from December 1988 to October 2013.

Ian says when Stephen initially entered Muckamore he was placed in a locked ward with what he says were other violent patients. Stephen was bitten twice by other patients.

After a stint at Muckamore, he was moved to a nursing home where Ian claims his brother would be told to sit against the wall and hit it with his arms - a form of punishment. That turned into a habit and was something Stephen continues to do when he returned to Muckamore.

His family believe that contributed to him breaking his arm. He then developed a life-threatening infection and had to have his arm amputated at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Ian says a doctor there told him that Muckamore should have seen the infection and refused to release him back into their care.

He now lives in a different home.

Another former patient - a 42-year-old known as P6 - was treated at Muckamore between 2016 and 2017.

She has learning difficulties, autism, epilepsy and depression and described in her written statement to the inquiry how she was strip searched by staff on two or three occasions. She says she was taken into a room and raped by members of staff.

She told the inquiry: "When I say raped, I mean that they would make me take my clothes off and they would feel around my body with their hands."

P6 said she was told this was happening to her to make sure that she didn't have anything sharp on her.

The sister of another former patient with severe learning difficulties and epilepsy said she believed care at Muckamore to be negligent.

Patient P10 is now 64 and was treated intermittently between the late 1960s and 2003. The family believed she had been overmedicated at Muckamore and says a nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital, where P10 was being treated in 2002, told her that her sister was in a totally drugged and vegetative state.

Tuesday’s final witness was Nicola, whose brother Greg was in and out of Muckamore between 1980 and 2020. Nicola described Greg as a very happy and loving brother. She said his learning difficulties meant caring for him was not without challenge.

Nicola told the inquiry the family never really had any concerns about his treatment at the facility, even describing it as being best suited to his needs.

That was until police made the family aware of two shocking incidents of abuse involving Greg in 2017 and 2018.

They’d been discovered on CCTV recordings. Details of those incidents were not publicised at the inquiry due to the ongoing police investigation. However, to demonstrate the impact they had on Greg, the inquiry was shown two photos of him.

One was taken in 2016 - a happy and smiling Greg. The second taken in 2018 - where Nicola described Greg as looking like a shadow of his former self.

The inquiry will hear from a father of a former patient on Wednesday before breaking for summer.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.