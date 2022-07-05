A 27-year-old man has been remanded into custody accused of two stabbing incidents in Belfast city centre.

Derek McOwen was arrested following alleged knife attacks last weekend which left two men injured.

Police said that officers alerted to a fight at Bedford Street in the early hours of Saturday found one man with wounds to his head and chest. He was taken to hospital by ambulance staff.

A second man was then reportedly stabbed at Amelia Street and received treatment for a wound to his upper chest.

Neither alleged victim is believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

McOwen, of no fixed abode, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, but relevant details were only made available on Tuesday.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing. Defence solicitor Philip Breen told the court McOwen cooperated with police investigating the incidents. Mr Breen added that an identification procedure has not yet taken place. District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded McOwen in custody, to appear again by video-link on August 1.