Play Brightcove video

The family of a man murdered in Londonderry nearly four years ago, says they will "never get closure" after the sentencing of three men for his killing.

His mother said she was "haunted" by his killing but said she had no hatred for the men.

Eddie Meenan's relatives were speaking outside Laganside Courts in Belfast following the sentencing of four people in connection with the killing.

On Tuesday, Sean Rodgers, 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for murder.

Derek Creswell, 30, of King’s Lane in Ballykelly, has been sentenced to 15 years for murder.

Another man Ryan Walters from Station Road in Crossgar has been sentenced to eight years for manslaughter.

The 22-year-old will serve four years behind bars with the remaining half his sentence to be served on licence.

Eddie Meenan’s niece, 38-year-old Sinead White of St Brecan’s Park in Derry will serve three years on probation for withholding information.

The father-of-nine, was 52 and from Derry, was stabbed 52 times in the city's Creggan Street as well as being beaten.

He was then dumped in an alleyway.

Eddie Meenan

"I don't think anybody will ever get closure," said his niece Tasha Duddy, following the sentencing.

She added: "It is easy to say it is done but it is not done for us, it is not done for his mother.

"He was brutally murdered. No one should have to witness that. We didn't even get to see him, we didn't get any closure. It's not right."

In a victim impact statement his 81-year-old mother Nancy, who was at home during Tuesday's sentencing, said she was haunted by visions of her son’s killing.

She said she has no hatred for the three men jailed only for the crime they committed.

Tasha Duddy added: "We have to go on without him. Although we miss him and we'll never stop thinking about him, he's always in our thoughts. But we'll never be at peace."

Speaking after sentencing, the senior investigating officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the Police Service’s Murder Investigation Team said: "Foremost in our thoughts today, are the family, loved ones and friends of Edward Meenan who was the father of nine children. His children have been robbed of a lifetime of memories, their lives and those of his loved ones shattered by the depraved and savage actions of his killers.

"Edward Meenan lost his life in the most brutal, sickening and tragic way. He was tortured, and suffered an horrific death, subjected to a brutal and sustained attack that was senseless. What he must have went through in those final minutes of his life is unimaginable.

"Losing a loved one is never easy but, for the family and friends of Edward Meenan to lose their loved one in such a savage and degrading way, which showed a complete disregard for human life, is heart breaking.

"I hope that the sentences handed down to his killers will give Edward Meenan’s loved ones, and all those who have been left devastated by his death, a degree of closure and a sense of justice. We hope now the Meenan family can grieve properly now these convicted killers are behind bars.

"Our community is safer now these men have been convicted and sentenced. Ciaran McQuillan, the Head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit, said: “This was a brutal killing that has left Eddie Meenan’s friends and family devastated."

He added: “I want to thank Mr Meenan’s family for the great strength, patience and dignity they have shown throughout the prosecution and the long and difficult trial process. I also want to thank the witnesses who gave evidence in what the judge described as a ‘harrowing and difficult’ case.

"Mr Meenan’s family face the rest of their lives grieving his death, which occurred in such a violent way. We hope that the conclusion of this case brings them some comfort as they attempt to continue on without him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.