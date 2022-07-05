Play Brightcove video

It seems some of us have ditched the holiday abroad and decided to enjoy what's on our doorstep this year.

Chaos at the airports with cancelled flights, the rise in Covid cases and the cost of living have perhaps made many think twice.

A glamping site in Fermanagh is just one example of the different escapes many are looking for, without having to go far.

It's already seen a 40% jump in bookings.

David Maxwell of Further Space said: "Northern Ireland is a beautiful place to live and there's so much on our doorstep, it's the perfect place to get away in a safe environment.

"Whether it's Covid or you couldn't be bothered queuing at airports or the hassle of going abroad, there's always a market there for the staycation and we are definitely seeing a great uplift which is incredible."

The staycation market has become massive in Northern Ireland.

People are still jetting off to sunnier climates but those in the industry have seen an increased demand for holidaying at home.

Janice Gault of the NI's Hotel Federation said: "I think a number of people had already made the decision they weren't going to go abroad.

"But I think maybe for those who have left off the decision they may reconsider. It would be good to see the entire industry back up and running.

"And it's important people have choice. The staycation is probably here to stay. Covid is still affecting people's plans."

There's been a spike in Covid cases.

Experts are warning holiday makers to limit contacts to ensure they get away and that is if their flight isn't cancelled or delayed.

We asked those in Enniskillen what they thought. Some said they were holding off, while others said they had no appetite for a foreign holiday.