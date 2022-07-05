By Gareth Wilkinson

Three men have been jailed for the brutal killing of the father-of-nine Eddie Meenan in Londonderry in November 2018.

Sean Rodgers, 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for murder.

Derek Creswell, 30, of King’s Lane in Ballykelly, has been sentenced to 15 years for murder.

Another man Ryan Walters from Station Road in Crossgar has been sentenced to eight years for manslaughter.

The 22-year-old will serve four years behind bars with the remaining half his sentence to be served on licence.

Eddie Meenan’s niece, 38-year-old Sinead White of St Brecan’s Park in Derry will serve three years on probation for withholding information.

Mr Meenan died after he was beaten and stabbed 52 times in Creggan Street in Derry.

The 52-year-old was then dumped in an alleyway. In a victim impact statement his 81-year-old mother Nancy said she was haunted by visions of her son’s killing.

She said she has no hatred for the three men jailed only for the crime they committed.

