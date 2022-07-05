Play Brightcove video

The Government's contentious Legacy Bill is a step closer to becoming law after passing a third reading in the House of Commons on Monday night.

Several amendments, including a proposal to remove a block on future Troubles-related inquests, fell.

The bill offers immunity to those who cooperate with a new information recovery body. Local parties are united in their opposition to the legislation.

Speaking on UTV's View from Stormont last night, the Shadow Secretary of State Peter Kyle described the bill as unfair and unbalanced, saying it puts an amnesty ahead of investigations.

The two masked men entered a property in the Montrose Street area. Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after a shooting incident in the Montrose Street area of east Belfast on Monday night.

It was reported two masked men entered a property and fired two shots shortly after 9.45pm.

No one was physically harmed.

Northern Ireland health experts urge caution amid rising Covid numbers

Stormont's chief scientific advisor says older and vulnerable people should be offered an updated vaccination soon. Credit: David Young/PA Images

A warning of caution from the chief scientific advisor, as Covid numbers rise.

Professor Ian Young believes Northern Ireland is reaching another peak of infection.

He says older and vulnerable people are likely to be offered an updated vaccination in the autumn against new variants.

Northern Ireland's history-making football squad. Credit: Press Eye

In sport, Northern Ireland have landed in England ahead of the Women's Euros which kicks off on Tuesday.

The team will play all three games in Southampton, starting their campaign on Thursday against Norway.

Mostly dry and cloudy on Tuesday morning, just the odd light shower.

Patchy light rain reaching western counties later in the morning, edging eastwards this afternoon, dying out by the evening.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

