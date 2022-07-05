Two masked men have fired shots inside a house in east Belfast, police have said.

It happened in the Montrose Street area of the city at around 9.45pm on Monday evening.

According to the PSNI, the two men - who were dressed in dark clothing - entered the house and fired two shots.

No one was physically harmed in the shooting.

The shooters then left the area in the direction of Montrose Walk.

Inspector Gibson said: "Officers attended and spoke to the occupants of the property. Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1997 of 04/07/22.”

