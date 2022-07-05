Two men have been charged to court in connection with the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms in Co Armagh.

The items were seized following a police operation which saw a number of houses and vehicles searched in south Armagh and Markethill on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of class B drugs, possession of class C drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of class C drugs with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court sitting at Newry on Tuesday.

While a 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession of class C drugs and is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Friday 29 July.

Four other people had previously been arrested in connection with the series of searches.

Two men, aged 28 and 30, have been released pending further police enquiries while two women, aged 31 and 59, have been released without charge.

