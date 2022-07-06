Play Brightcove video

Politicians have hit out at the Labour leader for omitting to mention the Northern Ireland team during Prime Minister's Questions.

Ahead of a hotly anticipated PMQs, Sir Keir Starmer took to his feet to first wish the England team well in the European Championships.

He said all in the Commons "will wish the Lionesses [the England women's team] the very best of luck in bringing football home".

The remark immediately drew jeers, heckles and raised order papers from those Northern Irish MPs on the green benches. Strangford MP Jim Shannon appeared visibly upset.

"What about Northern Ireland?" he shouted before many in the Commons joined in.

Sir Keir turned to the MPs, but continued on.

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart took to twitter: "Even if Keir Starmer forgets about #GAWA we won't. Bring it home girls".

Northern Ireland kick off their European championship hopes on Thursday against Norway in Southampton.

Norway are one of the favourites to win the championships, especially after welcoming back former Ballon D'Or winner Ada Hegerberg after five years away from the national team.

England, meanwhile kick off at 8pm against Austria and face Northern Ireland on Friday, July 15.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.