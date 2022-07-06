Translink has scheduled a train service from Londonderry to Belfast on Sunday to aid fans traveling to Dublin for the All-Ireland semi-final after being criticised over earlier plans.

The company said in a statement that the newly commissioned service will connect with the train leaving Belfast for Dublin later on Saturday July 9.

It comes after an outcry from fans who complained the public transport provider had only put on a train service from Belfast.

The company said it had been monitoring bookings for its Belfast to Dublin service and had decided to put on a special service from Derry to accommodate fans.

Derry's men's football team are playing Galway in Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday in the All-Ireland Senior Football championship semi-final. Thousands of fans are expected to travel to support the oak-leaf county.

There was an outpouring of public criticism on Monday and Tuesday after Translink announced that its special rail service for Derry fans travelling to Croke Park would begin in Belfast.

Derry fans started a change.org petition on Tuesday to pressure Translink to start special rail services from the city of Derry as opposed to Belfast. Over 1,000 signatures had bee added to it by Thursday.

Translink said that it is operating at "maximum capacity" due to the holiday weekend, and have urged fans to buy train and bus tickets before they sell out.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said: "We are operating a number of transport options to the GAA all Ireland football semi-final in Dublin on Saturday. “There are coach specials leaving Foyle Street in Derry/Londonderry, Dungiven and Maghera to Dublin. “A rail special is also running from Belfast to Dublin (return) with connections off scheduled rail services to connect with this special and capacity on these is being enhanced to cater for the expected increase in demand. “We have been monitoring the bookings for this rail special and can now confirm we will operate a train service to Derry/Londonderry to connect with the special from Dublin for the return journey. “This is an exceptionally busy holiday weekend. Many people are taking holidays using cross-border services and we are also committed to operating additional special coach and train services to concerts in Dublin. As such we are operating at maximum capacity of the timetable and infrastructure we have available. “Many of these special services are now sold out and so anyone travelling this weekend cross-border should ensure they pre-book their ticket to travel."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.