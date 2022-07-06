Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Brandon Lewis tells Tracey Magee why he backs Boris Johnson

The Northern Ireland Secretary has insisted the Prime Minister has his full support. Brandon Lewis told UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee that Boris Johnson received an overwhelming mandate from the electorate in 2019, as well as an overwhelming mandate in the same year from the party.

He also said that in his experience of working with Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister has shown he is committed to working for the people of Northern Ireland and all of the United Kingdom.

Mr Lewis insisted that Boris Johnson is also determined to "fix the issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol" in order to get "Stormont up and running".

It comes as a number of Conservative ministers have resigned, including Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

