Katie Andrews has your Wednesday morning headlines in Northern Ireland.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health secretary Sajid Javid have stepped down. Credit: PA Images

The future of the British government's policy for Northern Ireland has been thrown into chaos overnight with the resignation of senior members of Boris Johnson's cabinet.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health secretary Sajid Javid have both stepped down, casting fresh doubt on the ability of the goverment to pass laws on the Northern Ireland protocol, the legacy of the Troubles and the Irish Language

The IEF will receive £1,465,000 and the Nicie will receive £435,000. Credit: PA Images

Despite turmoil in cabinet, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is set to announce almost two million pounds in funding for integrated education on Wednesday.

Mr Lewis is set to speaking later today about the importance of joint education as part of the reconciliation process in Northern Ireland.

The NSPCC believes more can be done to better protect children online. Credit: PA Images

Offences of online child grooming have more than doubled in four years here, according to new figures from the PSNI.

The NSPCC is calling for regulator OFCOM to be given power to require firms to use technology to detect grooming and the sharing of child abuse images.

It's the first Irish state visit to Ukraine. Credit: PA Images

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin is in Kyiv on Wednesday to show Irish solidarity with Ukraine and to promote the country's application for EU membership.

It's the first Irish state visit to Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky thanking Ireland for its "active support of Ukraine's European aspirations.

National insurance cut comes into effect

Some workers will keep up to £330 more each year. Credit: PA Images

From Wednesday, almost eighty percent of workers in Northern Ireland will be paying less National Insurance.

A Treasury tax cut will see the earning threshold increased to £12,570, which will see some workers keep up to £330 more each year.

The move is designed to tackle the rising cost of living.