UTV Political Editor Tracey Magee reports from Stormont

"The future of Stormont, much like the future of the Prime Minister, is looking uncertain."

Boris Johnson's leadership has been rocked by a string of resignations, led by two of his most senior Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

While the Prime Minister remains in post on Wednesday morning, questions are now being asked about the Conservative Government's future direction with regards to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Many believe a controversial bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament and would see much of the post-Brexit deal be scrapped, could be the gateway for the DUP to re-enter the Executive.

Should Boris Johnson be removed or resign before the legislation becomes law, the next Prime Minister would have to decide whether or not to stand by the current plan.

If it is shelved, what then would the DUP decide to do?

Before that though, which Northern Ireland ministers have said they are backing the Prime Minister, who's quit, and who's stayed quiet?

Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis is expected to be in Belfast on Wednesday. Credit: PA Images

The Northern Ireland Secretary has not publicly stated his position however he is expected to remain in the post he has held since 2020.

Brandon Lewis has been regarded as a Boris Johnson loyalist in the past, having often defended the Prime Minister amid other political controversies.

Despite the politcal turmoil, he is expected to be in Belfast on Wednesday to announce a £1.9 million funding package to support schools in Northern Ireland which wish to transform to integrated status.

Jonathan Gullis

Jonathan Gullis had previously been considered a loyal supporter of the Prime Minister. Credit: Oli Scarff/PA Images

However Mr Lewis' Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) did resign.

Jonathan Gullis, who had previously been considered a strong Johnson supporter, tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Mr Gullis said he did so “with a heavy heart”, adding that his party has been “more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country”.

Conor Burns

Conor Burns was born in Belfast. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Office Minister Conor Burns has publicly backed the Prime Minister.

Mr Burns, who is originally from Belfast, stood up in the House of Commons on Tuesday and voiced his support for Boris Johnson following the string of ministerial resignations.

