A woman is to appear in court in relation to the seizure of drugs in Northern Ireland worth an estimated quarter of a million pounds.

On Monday, police said they had seized £250,000 in suspected illegal drugs, £25,000 in cash, a quad bike and counterfeit products in the Newry area.

The PSNI said the woman, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and other related offences.

The woman will appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI said.

