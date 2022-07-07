Ryanair is set to resume flights from Belfast International Airport from summer 2023.

The budget airline announced it is putting on 12 new routes with over 115 flights per week.

It said it would create 60 jobs directly and around another 750 indirect roles with two aircraft based in Belfast.

The routes include Alicante, Faro, Barcelona Girona, Milan, Bergamo and Malaga as well as domestic services to East Midlands, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester.

Ryanair pulled out of the airport last year citing concerns over air passenger duty but will now return for next summer.

Ryanair's Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: "At a time when other airlines are cutting their schedules and reducing their workforce, we are delighted to announce a new Ryanair base at Belfast International Airport with 12 exciting routes.

"We are delighted to have reached a long-term agreement with Belfast International's management, which will underpin future Ryanair growth at the airport over the coming years.

"Today's announcement, particularly our decision to launch close to 80 weekly domestic flights to/from East Midlands, Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester, demonstrates that lower aviation taxes and competitive airport charges are the catalyst for long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity."

Mr McGuinness added that concerns over air passenger duty remain.

"To enable additional investment from Ryanair (and other airlines) from next summer onwards, the UK Government must immediately scrap aviation taxes for all flights, otherwise it will put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries," he said.

Belfast International Airport's Chief Financial Officer, Dan Owens, said: "This is a significant investment, bringing job creation and positive news for our passengers and the region.

"It increases the number of destinations now available from the airport to over 70 domestic and international destinations, offering more choice than ever for travellers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.