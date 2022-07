Northern Ireland kick off their Euro campaign against Norway on Thursday evening.

And the Green and White Army - as always - are out in force for the game.

Euro 2022 in England will be Northern Ireland Women’s first major tournament. After Norway, Kenny Shiels' side face Austria on July 11 and then England on July 15.

All three of Northern Ireland’s games in Group Aare being staged at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

NI fans in the Euros Fan Park before Thursday’s nights Women’s Euros match against Norway.

