A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Drumahoe on Thursday morning.

The collision on Glenshane Road involved a red Peugeot and a grey Skoda Superb, shortly after 8am.

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital by NIAS where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital as a precaution. Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash cam, to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 293 of 07/07/22. Part of Glenshane Road remains closed, with diversions in place, as officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.