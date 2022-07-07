Play Brightcove video

It's the news every Northern Ireland fan wanted to hear, Marissa Callaghan is ready to go.

The Northern Ireland Captain had a scare last month when she broke a small bone in her foot but on the eve of the biggest game so far in the history of the team, Callaghan declared she is fit.

Kenny Shiels called his skipper "a machine" after she defied the odds to recover in such a short space of time.

Northern Ireland start their Euro campaign against Norway, the team that defeated them 6-0 in both games in Group C en route to these Euros, but the first of those games was Shiels' first game in charge and a lot has changed since then.

Northern Ireland are here to continue the wonderful journey that has got them to this point.

"When I was growing up there were no opportunities to play football if you were a girl," explained Callaghan.

"We want to inspire more girls to play so that we have a bigger pool to pick from in the future and we can continue to be successful."