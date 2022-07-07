The Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned.

Posting his resignation later on social media, Brandon Lewis said: "A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld."

It comes less than 24 hours after he told UTV the Prime Minister has his full support.

Speaking in Belfast on Wednesday morning, Brandon Lewis told UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee that Boris Johnson received an overwhelming mandate from the electorate in 2019, as well as an overwhelming mandate in the same year from the party.

He also said that, in his experience of working with Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister has shown he is committed to working for the people of Northern Ireland and all of the United Kingdom.

Mr Lewis is now the latest in a string of ministerial resignations as the Prime Minister Boris Johnson clings to power.

More to follow